Thursday, February 06, 2025
New Zealand team reaches Lahore for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The New Zealand Men’s cricket team reached Lahore via Dubai in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, will take part in tri-nation series featuring Pakistan and South Africa and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will also play the opening match of the eight team tournament against hosts Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi on February 19. The Black Caps will train at the revamped Gaddafi Stadium in the evening on Thursday. The South African Men’s cricket team will also reach Lahore on February 6.

