NHA to open financial bids for CAREC despite pressure

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority to create a healthy competition has rejected a move to halt procurement process and decided to open financial bids for the tranche-III of Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor Program on Thursday. Earlier, the financial proposals of technically qualified bidders was scheduled to be opened on last Friday but all of a sudden the process was stopped ‘mysteriously’ at the eleventh hour due to a grievance filed by one of the bidder.

Sources said some of the key players wanted to exclude certain bidders by influencing NHA’s incumbent management to avoid healthy competition for this project. However, the grievance redressal committee after listening the bidder has turned down its objection and resultantly the road authority has announced to proceed with the further procurement process. According to a letter issued by the General Manager P&CA NHA, the finincial proposals would be opened on Thursday at NHA. Meanwhile, reliable sources said the key players are as usual trying to avoid said procurement as they are fearful that they would not be able to compete in open bidding without showing a door to new comers by manoeuvring the system. However, when contacted, a senior officer of NHA confirmed that the top leadership had directed NHA to do the procurement in a transparent manner and asked to not take any pressure in this regard. The tranche-III comprised 4 lots for which technical and financial proposals were sought independently from reputable construction firms and a total of 20 firms submitted their bids against this project. There were six companies in the run for 58 km long lot-1 between Rajanpur – Jampur, seven for 64 km long lot-2 between Jampur-DG Khan, five for 112km long lot-3 between DG Khan - Tibbi Qaisrani and two for 96 km long lot-4 between Tibbi Qaisrani - Di Khan.

However, after technical evaluation, five firms were qualified for lot-1 and lot-2 each, four firms for lot-3 and two firms for lot-4. The total PC-I cost of these lots is Rs.85.44 billion. The firms declared technically qualified for lot-1 includes a joint venture of Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Rustam Associates, M/s Zahir Khan and Brothers (ZKB), M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, a joint venture of M/s Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, M/s Al-Mehreen Enterprises and M/s Hasas Construction (Pvt) Ltd and a joint venture of M/s Jiangsu Haitong Construction Engineering and M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers (ABD).

Meanwhile, for lot-2 the successful companies include a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Dynamic Constructors, M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, and a joint venture of M/s Jiangsu Haitong Construction Engineering, M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers (ABD) and a joint venture of M/s Zhong Gang Construction Group, M/s Matracon Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and M/s Abdul Waheed Khan and M/s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group. On the other side, for lot-3 a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction and M/s Dynamic Constructors, M/s China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group, a joint venture of M/s Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, M/s Al-Mehreen Enterprises and M/s Hasas Construction (Pvt) Ltd and a joint venture of M/s Zhong Gang Construction Group, M/s Matracon Pakistan and M/s Abdul Waheed Khan are declared technically successful. However, only two companies including a joint venture of M/s Ningxia Communications Construction, M/s Rustam Associates and M/s Dynamic Constructors and a joint venture of M/s Zahir Khan and Brothers (ZKB) and Sultan Mehmood Khan and Company SMC are declared technically successful. Under tranche-III, an additional carriageway would be built on N-55 between Rajhanpur-DG Khan and DI Khan in which a two lane highway would be converted into a four lane highway.