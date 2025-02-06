Thursday, February 06, 2025
Opp plans to resist hasty legislation in parliament

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Since the government is set to approve more legislation in the joint sitting of the parliament in the coming week, the opposition once again plans to create resistance by disrupting the proceedings. The government last week, in a short time, passed four bills from the joint session of the parliament amid stiff resistance by the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). This legislation was passed only on the basis of numerical strength, as the opposition made all out efforts to disrupt the proceeding by chanting slogans and created rumpus in the house. Background discussions with the lawmakers left the impression that the government lawmakers have been conveyed to ensure presence in the house during the joint sitting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also participate in the proceedings to ensure the legislation as the main coalition partner (PPP) had recently expressed reservations over the absence of Ministers and Prime Minister in the parliamentary proceedings. The government, on the basis of its numerical strength, will try to pass more controversial bills as the PTI lawmakers with other opposition parties have planned to disrupt the proceedings.

