Thursday, February 06, 2025
Over 1.6 million register for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s free solar initiative

Web Desk
10:11 AM | February 06, 2025
National

More than 1.6 million people have registered for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s free solar system initiative, according to the provincial energy department.

Under this scheme, 130,000 eligible individuals will receive solar power systems, with 65,000 beneficiaries selected in each of the two phases. Those registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) automatically qualify for the free solar system.

Additionally, officials stated that consumers using up to 100 electricity units per month would be eligible for solar systems at a 50% subsidy. The total cost of a single solar system is estimated to be approximately PKR 200,000.

Authorities will begin the scrutiny process after the registration deadline to verify the eligibility of applicants.

The initiative aims to provide sustainable energy solutions to low-income households, reduce dependency on the national grid, and promote renewable energy in the province.

