Pakistan declares February 8 as National Day of mourning for Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

The government has declared February 8 as a of mourning to honor the late spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, Prince Shah Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect for Prince Karim Aga Khan.

The revered leader passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88, leaving millions of followers around the world in mourning.

Born on December 13, 1936, in Geneva, he spent his early years in Nairobi, Kenya, before returning to Switzerland for education at Le Rosey School. He later studied Islamic history at Harvard University in the United States.

“Expressing profound grief on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the Prime Minister has declared a Day of National Mourning in Pakistan on Saturday, the 8th of February, 2025, on the occasion of the funeral of His Highness,” the notification stated.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Gilgit-Baltistan government had announced a three-day mourning period and a public holiday on Thursday in tribute to Aga Khan IV.