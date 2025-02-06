Pakistan’s fiscal deficit shrinks to 0.04pc of GDP in first five months of FY 2025

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s fiscal deficit has recorded at 0.04 percent of GDP (Rs43.5 billion) during first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year significantly lower than the 1.3 percent (Rs1,375.4 billion) last year.

“The government’s initiatives to improve expenditure management and optimise resource mobilisation are reflected in the overall fiscal position,” said the Ministry of Finance in its recent report. The fiscal deficit is recorded at 0.04 percent of GDP (Rs43.5 billion) during Jul-Nov FY 2025 significantly lower than the 1.3 percent (Rs1,375.4 billion) last year, it maintained.

Furthermore, the primary surplus continued to improve owing to contained growth in non-markup spending and reached Rs3,349.7 billion (2.7 percent of GDP) during Jul-Nov FY 2025 from Rs1,542.1 billion (1.5 percent of GDP) last year. This improvement was driven by higher revenues, both tax and non-tax, which outpaced the growth in expenditure, alongside contained growth in non-markup spending. The robust primary balance highlights improved fiscal management and reinforces the government’s commitment to reducing reliance on borrowing while upholding fiscal discipline. The fiscal performance indicates positive developments in revenue collection and expenditure management. During Jul-Dec FY 2025, FBR tax collections realised a significant increase of 25.9 percent YoY, reaching Rs5,624.9 billion, up from Rs4,469.2 billion. This growth was broad-based, driven by direct and indirect taxes. Direct taxes rose to Rs2,781.6 billion, compared to Rs2,148.9 billion in the same period last year, while indirect taxes— encompassing sales tax, customs duties, and federal excise duty— increased to Rs2,843.3 billion, up from Rs2,320.4 billion.

During Jul-Nov FY 2025, non-tax revenues increased by 95 percent, reaching Rs3,417.7 billion, up from Rs1,757.2 billion last year. This remarkable growth was broad-based, driven by higher receipts from dividends, PTA profit, passport fee, royalties on oil/gas, natural gas development surcharge and petroleum levy. Moreover, SBP contributed a significant surplus profit of Rs2,500 billion. The exceptionally high profit stemmed from the elevated interest rates throughout FY 2024. The expenditure increased by 16.0 percent to Rs5,604.7 billion in Jul-Nov FY 2025 from Rs4,831.0 billion last year. Current expenditure rose by 16.3 percent, reaching Rs5,480.4 billion, while PSDP expenditure increased to Rs124.3 billion representing a growth of 4.0 percent YoY. The reduction in interest rates, driven by the policy rate cut, dampen the rise in markup payments to a moderate 16.3 percent during Jul-Nov FY 2025, compared to sharp 74 percent surge last year, signaling easing fiscal pressures.

Despite historical challenges faced by Pakistan’s fiscal sector, the government has implemented various policy and administrative measures to enhance revenue mobilisation and adopted austerity measures to effectively contain expenditures. The government is taking measures to reform the fiscal sector by broadening the tax base, strengthening fiscal institutions, and ensuring long-term debt sustainability. Moreover, the efforts are geared towards improving federal-provincial institutional arrangements to enhance revenue generation from diversified sources. An important development is the reorganisation of federal-provincial fiscal relations through the National Fiscal Pact, which is essential for enhancing overall revenue mobilisation.