Pakistan should not seek trade with India but work to isolate it globally: JI Emir

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has declared that Kashmir is a tripartite issue, integral to Pakistan’s destiny and completion. Speaking at a massive Kashmir March organized by the JI Lahore chapter on Mall Road to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, he warned that anyone who attempts to sell out Kashmir will face the wrath of the Pakistani nation. He criticized the government’s policies, stating that the Kashmir cause has been sidelined in recent years. “On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we announce the reorganization of the Kashmir freedom movement,” he proclaimed. “Pakistan should not seek trade with India but work to isolate it globally.” Rehman criticised Islamabad’s “apologetic stance” on Kashmir, urging the government to advocate the cause internationally instead. He stressed that Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) should be turned into the base camp for the Kashmir freedom movement, adding that “silence on Kashmir is equivalent to supporting Hindutva imperialism and the Butcher of Gujarat.” He reassured the people of Kashmir that “the entire Pakistani nation stands behind you.” During his speech, Rehman urged the Pakistani government to condemn former US President Trump’s plan to evacuate Gaza and reaffirm support for Palestine. He labeled the US, Israel, and India as the three biggest terrorists in the world, stating that “Netanyahu, who has slaughtered 60,000 Palestinians, is now sitting in Trump’s lap.” He denounced the plan to “empty Gaza,” saying the world has rejected it and warned that the US is facing global isolation for backing Israeli genocide.

He also pointed out that India is heading toward diplomatic isolation, with its actions against separatists in the US and Canada angering both nations.

Rehman highlighted India’s human rights violations in Nagaland, Himachal, Assam, Punjab, and occupied Kashmir, where 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred, and one million Indian troops continue their brutal occupation. He urged the Pakistani government to accelerate global diplomatic efforts for Kashmir, instead of discussing trade deals for onions and potatoes with India.

“We are not against the Indian people,” he clarified, “but we will not accept any ties with India until Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.” Similarly, he declared, “If any Pakistani ruler even thinks of recognizing Israel, the nation will rise against them.”

The JI chief also criticized the UN’s silence despite its 17 resolutions on Kashmir, lamenting that Pakistan’s government has also grown silent on the issue in recent years. He said Islamabad is solely focusing on the western border, ignoring India’s aggressions on the eastern front.

He pointed to reports of a Kashmir deal during former COAS General (R) Bajwa’s tenure, stating that if these claims are false, “the government and security forces must issue a clear stance and reaffirm support for the Kashmir freedom movement.”

Rejecting the argument that Pakistan’s weak economy prevents it from taking a strong stance, he said, “Pakistan is rich in resources. If the economy is weak, it’s due to corrupt rulers, not the people.” He also called for a clear explanation regarding reports of Indian intelligence (RAW) operations inside Pakistan.

Rehman noted that India suffered a major setback in Bangladesh, as a movement for restoring ties with Pakistan is gaining momentum. He urged Pakistan to expose India’s crimes globally and mobilize conscientious voices to support the Kashmir freedom movement.

He praised Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore for organizing the successful Kashmir March and paid tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, particularly Syed Ali Geelani, and imprisoned leaders like AsiyaAndrabi. Expressing hope for Kashmir’s liberation, he asserted, “The day is near when occupied Kashmir will be free from Indian rule and become part of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the Lahore march saw a large turnout of men, women, children, and the elderly, waving Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, and Jamaat-e-Islami flags. Protesters held placards and banners inscribed with pro-Kashmir freedom slogans.

Jamaat-e-Islami also organized nationwide rallies in solidarity with people of Kashmirin Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Bannu, Dir, and other cities, drawing thousands of participants.