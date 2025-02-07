Pakistan, Türkiye strengthen agricultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan invited Türkiye to invest in livestock vaccination, highlighting the country’s 220 million animal population.

This idea was proposed in a working group meeting held between the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR), Pakistan, and the Ministry of Agriculture & Forestry, Türkiye. The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary Amir Mohyuddin to design an action plan for future collaborations in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Both sides acknowledged the strong historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and emphasized the significance of agriculture and livestock as key pillars of the economy. They agreed to work together on innovative solutions to enhance cooperation.

Experts from both countries participated in the meeting, where various areas of cooperation were discussed in detail. Both sides agreed to share contact points to facilitate further collaboration and to connect private sector stakeholders from both countries. Türkiye assured its full support to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural production.

A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement to formulate an action plan before the visit of the President of Türkiye to Pakistan, ensuring that multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) could be signed during the visit.

Additionally, discussions were held on enhancing cooperation in organic farming, fisheries, water resources, nursery techniques, and aquaculture breeding.

Despite having vast agricultural land and favourable conditions, Pakistan’s agricultural exports remain below potential. The collaboration with Türkiye is expected to significantly improve production and exports.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research reiterated its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors through long-term international partnerships.