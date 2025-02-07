Friday, February 07, 2025
PCSIR, Mahboob  Medical Institute sign MoU

Monitoring Report
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Mahboob Medical Institute Peshawar.

Under the MoU, both organizations will collaborate on research and development, focusing on creating smart chairs, assistive devices, and innovative equipment for deserving members of the community.

The organizations have committed to working together for the practical implementation of the MoU.

, with the goal of improving the lives of the underprivileged segment of society, according to a press statement.

