Thursday, February 06, 2025
PFUJ challenges PECA amendment 2025 in IHC

4:10 PM | February 06, 2025
The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Act 2025.

Filed by PFUJ President Afzal Butt through Advocate Imran Shafiq, the petition argues that the amended law is unconstitutional, illegal, and a direct assault on press freedom.

The petition contends that the amendment imposes unconstitutional restrictions on free speech, expands government control over the media, and violates Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution, which protect freedom of speech and access to information.

It further claims that the law grants excessive censorship powers to the government, criminalizes fake news without due legal process, and undermines digital and human rights. The PFUJ has urged the court to suspend the law’s implementation, arguing that PECA’s regulatory authority lacks constitutional legitimacy.

