PM Shehbaz directs to expedite process of privatization

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to expedite the process of privatization and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting in Islamabad on Thursday on the Task Management System, designed to monitor the process of privatization of the government departments.

The Prime Minister further directed that the process of privatization of the designated departments should be accelerated without compromising transparency. He said the services of the reputable lawyers should also be hired to remove legal hurdles in privatization process.

Shehbaz Sharif said the privatization of departments is part of the government's "Uraan Pakistan" initiative. He said the government's job is not to do business, but to take policy measures and facilitate business and investment.

The Prime Minister said we are rapidly advancing towards improving economy due to timely and necessary reforms. He said we have to work collectively for the development of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about Task Management System for Privatization.

The meeting was apprised about the timeframe for privatization of various departments. It was informed that the privatization of the Federal Government's departments has been divided into three phases. Privatization of ten departments will be ensured in the first phase, thirteen departments in the second phase while privatization of remaining departments will be ensured in the third phase.