Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in Islamabad today and inquired after his health.

The Prime Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F Chief thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes.

Besides, national and political issues were discussed during the meeting.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar were also present.