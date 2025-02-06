Thursday, February 06, 2025
PMD predicts cold and dry weather in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:26 AM | February 06, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while very cold in hilly areas during morning and night.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snow over hills) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The synoptic situation reveals that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, rain/snow occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat and surrounding.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Wednesday where temperature fell up to -8 degrees Celsius.

