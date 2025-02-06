Thursday, February 06, 2025
Police arrest thief, recover stolen money

STAFF REPORT
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  In a successful operation, the police arrested an accused who stole Rs1.8 million from a house and recovered the stolen money. SSP Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar told that an incident was reported in which an unknown person had stolen money from Hakim Ali Arain’s house in Goth Chaudhry Barkat under the jurisdiction of Old Mirpur Police Station and escaped. Taking notice of this incident, a police team under supervision of SHO, Old Mirpur Police Station, Asghar Alam Haliputo, with the help of a technical team arrested the accused and recover the money in less than 24 hours.

