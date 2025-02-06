Thursday, February 06, 2025
Police demolish more bunkers in Kurram as peace efforts continue

12:45 PM | February 06, 2025
In a bid to maintain lasting peace in Kurram, police demolished two more bunkers on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to ensure security in the region. This brings the total number of bunkers destroyed to over 30, with local authorities carrying out the demolitions with the consent of both parties involved in the peace pact.

The recent demolitions took place in the Upper Kurram areas of Tiri Mangal, Gaifoo, and Pewaar. Authorities have vowed to continue the process, dismantling all bunkers and checkposts in the area to restore peace.

In addition to the bunker demolitions, official sources confirmed that 453 vehicles carrying essential supplies, including edibles, have been transported to Kurram, and relief funds are being distributed to those affected by the ongoing situation.

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a police officer, who was injured during an attack on Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan in Kurram, succumbed to his injuries. The attack, carried out by unidentified gunmen in the Bushara area, also left the Assistant Commissioner wounded. Manan was quickly rushed to the hospital, and a large-scale police operation was launched to apprehend the attackers.

Earlier this year, a joint operation conducted by district administration, police, and security forces in the Bagan area from January 19 to 21 led to the recovery of a significant number of illegal weapons. Despite a peace agreement between warring tribes, violence resurfaced in the region, intensifying security concerns.

