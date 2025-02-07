Police seize illegal cash worth Rs70m

Peshawar - In a significant operation, Hangu Police seized illegal cash worth 70 million rupees, allegedly being used for money laundering and other unlawful activities against the state.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid told the media on Wednesday that this is the largest operation of the year carried out by Hangu City Police. The action took place in Zara when a suspicious vehicle attempted to flee.

SHO City Fayaz Khan immediately pursued the vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals, Muhammad Rafiq and Naseel Akbar.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered hidden illegal cash amounting to 70 million rupees. Due to the sensitivity of the case, both individuals were taken into custody on the spot, and an initial investigation was launched.

Police said that during the interrogation, it was discovered that the seized cash was part of an illegal Hawala-Hundi network, likely being transferred to different cities and across the border through unlawful means.

DPO Hangu further said that such large sums are often linked to terrorism, money laundering, and other criminal activities. Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to identify the network behind this illicit transaction.