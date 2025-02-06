President Zardari meets Chinese Premier to discuss trade and economic cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday, focusing on opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China through business-to-business (B2B) partnerships and private sector linkages. The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during President Zardari’s five-day official visit to China.

During the discussions, President Zardari underscored the long-standing and strong "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" between the two nations, which has been nurtured by successive leaders of both countries. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties, emphasizing the deep-rooted and enduring nature of the relationship.

The President highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in fostering regional connectivity and economic growth. He also expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing support of Pakistan’s development agenda.

Both leaders discussed the future of CPEC under its second phase, CPEC 2.0, with an emphasis on advancing cooperation in renewable energy, science and technology, infrastructure, and agriculture. These efforts aim to drive shared progress and contribute to the common prosperity of both nations.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen the China-Pakistan "Community of Shared Future" in the New Era.

Earlier, President Zardari also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, continuing the high-level discussions to further solidify the ties between the two countries.