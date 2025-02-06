Prince Aga Khan, Imam of Ismaili community, dies aged 88

LISBON - The , imam of the Ismaili community and head of a major development aid network, has died in Lisbon at the age of 88, his foundation announced on Wednesday.

He was the founder and president of the Development Network, which employs 96,000 people and finances development programmes particularly in Asia and Africa.

“His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili community and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family,” the foundation said in a statement.

“The announcement of his designated successor will follow,” the statement added, regarding who could become the fifth person to hold the post since the 19th century.

Present in multiple countries, notably in central and southern Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the Ismaili community numbers 12 to 15 million, according to its website.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres described the as “a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world” following the religious leader’s death.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace laureate and education campaigner, said his legacy would “live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world”.

Born in Geneva, the spent his childhood in Kenya and was appointed in Tanzania to succeed his grandfather in 1957.

His father was passed over in the line of succession after a tumultuous marriage to American actor Rita Hayworth.

A billionaire owner of yachts and jets, the was a regular on the racetrack and continued the family tradition of breeding thoroughbreds.

He also ploughed a large amount of his inherited wealth into philanthropic projects.

- ‘Extraordinary man of vision’ -

The apolitical and secular development foundation he created in 1967 is credited with raising literacy levels in 18 countries across South and Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

During his lifetime, the was awarded honorary Canadian citizenship for his work on development and “tolerance around the world”.

He also held British and Portuguese citizenship. The Ismaili leadership is based in Lisbon, where there is a significant community.

Britain’s King Charles was “deeply saddened” by the death of the , who was “a personal friend of many years”, an unnamed royal source was quoted in the British press as saying.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the as an “extraordinary man of vision, faith, and generosity” who “devoted his life to peace and prosperity for all”.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised “his exemplary commitment to culture, philanthropy and humanitarian causes”.

Despite his role as the spiritual head of the Ismaili community, he was reluctant to discuss Middle East conflicts, religious fundamentalism or Sunni-Shiite tensions.

Islam is not a faith “of conflict or social disorder, it’s a religion of peace,” he told AFP in 2017.

It is used in situations which are “essentially political, but which are presented, for various reasons, in a theological context. This is simply not correct,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of Prince Karim . President Asif Ali Zardari, who is on an official visit to China, in his statement, said Pakistan has lost a great friend, who have made great contributions towards the uplift of Pakistan’s social sector, particularly in the health, education and community development.

The president said the invaluable services of Prince Karim for humanity will always be remembered. He termed Prince Karim Aga Khan’s demise as a monumental loss, saying that words cannot adequately express his sorrow at the loss of such a devoted friend of Pakistan. He said the late Prince Karim revolutionized the educational landscape in Gilgit-Baltistan, establishing world-class educational standards in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prince Karim .

In a post on his X handle, he said Prince Karim was a man of vision, faith and generosity and his enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations. His contributions transcended borders, bringing hope and progress to communities in need. Shehbaz Sharif said Prince Karim was a remarkable leader whose life was dedicated to uplifting communities across the world. Through his tireless efforts in poverty alleviation, healthcare and gender equality, he championed the cause of the marginalized, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the social services of Prince Karim while expressing a deep sense of grief and sorrow over his sad demise.

In her message issued here on Wednesday, she offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and other concerned.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed profound sorrow over the passing of His Highness Prince Karim , the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

In his condolence message, Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the Aga Khan’s lifelong contributions to education, healthcare, social welfare, and women’s empowerment, noting that his philanthropic efforts had earned him global respect and admiration. “His remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on Pakistan, where numerous initiatives launched under his leadership continue to uplift communities,” he stated.

Recalling his personal interactions with the late spiritual leader, Nawaz Sharif particularly highlighted their meeting during Prince Karim Aga Khan’s visit to Pakistan in December 2013, where he was accompanied by his daughter, Princess Zahra. “His wisdom, humility, and commitment to humanitarian service were truly inspiring,” he remarked.

The PML-N president also acknowledged the Aga Khan’s historic lineage, emphasizing the role of his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, in the Subcontinent’s independence movement. “He carried forward a distinguished legacy of service, progress, and unity,” he said.

Extending his condolences to the family and the Ismaili community, Nawaz Sharif expressed his heartfelt sympathies, praying for the departed soul. “May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he concluded.

Bilawal Bhutto grieved over passing of Prince Karim

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed heartfelt condolence over passing of the Spiritual leader of Ismaili Community and head of Development Network Prince Karim .

PPP chairman said that the services of the late Prince Karim for the welfare of humanity and the establishment of scientific and medical institutions will always be remembered.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Prince Karim always prioritized serving the people and the development of backward areas.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family. Murad Shah grieved over demise of Prince Karim

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Prince Karim , the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his condolence message, said that the people of Sindh and the government equally share the grief of the Ismaili community.

He said that the demise of Prince Karim was a great loss not only for the Ismaili community but also for the entire humanity.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that Prince Karim Aga Khan’s welfare activities and services to humanity are unforgettable.

He added that the memories of Prince Karim will always live on.