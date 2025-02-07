PTI KP president threatens to quit party’s presidency

Mardan - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Junaid Akbar has said he is a political worker, not a servant, and will call out wrongdoing even if it means stepping down from his position. He stated that if the party’s founder does not listen, he will leave the presidency.

Addressing a workers’ meeting at Pakhtunkhwa House, he was joined by provincial general secretary Ali Asghar Khan, former minister Atif Khan, MNAs Mujahid Khan and Ali Muhammad Khan, and several MPAs, including Abdus Salam Afridi, Tariq Aryani, Ihtasham Khan, Amir Farzand Khan, and Tufail Anjum.

The gathering, attended by a large number of PTI workers, was held in preparation for the party’s public rally in Swabi on February 9.

During the meeting, MPA Tufail Anjum pointed out that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s portrait was missing from the banners at the venue. Junaid Akbar asserted that corruption would not be tolerated within the party, and politics should not be treated as a business. He pledged to report every worker’s concerns to Imran Khan, emphasizing that while he has allies and rivals in politics, he will never support wrongdoing.

Akbar reaffirmed his support for Ali Amin Gandapur as long as Imran Khan trusts him. He stressed the need to bridge the gap between institutions and the people, urging institutions to correct their approach. He maintained that the country’s institutions are its backbone and should not be suppressed by force. He admitted past mistakes, saying PTI was now facing the consequences, but those mocking them today would face the same in the future.

He called for dialogue to resolve national issues and insisted that nothing should be imposed by force. He also demanded a judicial inquiry into past incidents involving PTI supporters. Referring to the upcoming public meeting, he claimed that PTI’s mandate was stolen on February 9 and that the party founder had directed a large gathering in Swabi on the same date.