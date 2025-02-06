Thursday, February 06, 2025
Punjab govt unveils major initiatives to curb pollution

Web Desk
7:50 PM | February 06, 2025
Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to tackling environmental pollution and enhancing the Air Quality Index across the province.

Speaking virtually at the "Breathe Pakistan Climate Change Conference" in Islamabad, she outlined key initiatives, including the introduction of 1,500 electric buses to reduce emissions.

She highlighted that Punjab has been declared a no-plastic province, with the Environmental Protection Agency conducting extensive surveillance to enforce the ban.

Aurangzeb noted that 80% of industries have integrated environmental control systems, reflecting the government's focus on sustainable practices.

To combat smog, the government has launched the Super Seeder Subsidy Program worth Rs. 5.6 billion, encouraging farmers to use super seeder machines instead of resorting to stubble burning.

Additionally, efforts are underway to incorporate environmental awareness into the curriculum, educating the public on the importance of a clean environment and the dangers of climate change.

