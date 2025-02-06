Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab Home dept issues transfers, postings orders

Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Home Department Punjab has issued the official notification regarding the appointments and transfers in the Punjab Prisons Department under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Jail Reforms Policy. According to the notification. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Gul has been appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Bhakkar, Tahir Majeed has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Central Jail Multan. While the Wajahat Ali Khan has been appointed as Superintendent Jail, Inspectorate of Prisons Punjab, Lahore, and has also been given the additional charge of Superintendent of Sub-Jail Pindi Bhattian. Further appointments include, Javed Iqbal as Additional Superintendent of High-Security Prison Sahiwal. Muhammad Jafar Syed as Deputy Superintendent Judicial, District Jail Jhang and Asif Murtaza as Deputy Superintendent Development, District Jail Jhang.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025