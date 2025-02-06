Thursday, February 06, 2025
Punjab Police ensuring outstanding measures for the welfare of force and their families

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, continues to implement remarkable measures for the welfare of the force and their families. In this regard, over Rs. 97 million has been distributed in the form of educational scholarships for the children of police employees. Punjab Police spokesperson provided details, stating that more than 66.5 million rupees had been given to the daughters of police employees as wedding gifts. A total of over Rs. 45.9 million has been provided to the families of police employees as maintenance allowance. Assistance for medical treatment amounted to over Rs. 40.6 million. The spokesperson further said that more than Rs. 22.3 million had been provided as retirement grants for police employees. 3.55 million rupees were provided to the families of force as funeral expenses. Immediate financial assistance of over Rs. 1.55 million was also provided to the police force. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Police Welfare Fund has alleviated the difficulties of employees through revenue generated from the department’s welfare sources

DIG admits one policeman involved in Raiwind gang rape case

