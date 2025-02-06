Queen Mary of Denmark celebrates 53rd birthday in style

COPENHAGEN - Denmark’s new King Frederick’s wife Queen Mary left fans stunned as she released her newest portrait to celebrate her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, February 5. Queen Mary of Denmark put her elegant style on display in a bridal white top and pale pink lace skirt. Her engagement ring took centre stage in the photograph, with her hands carefully positioned on her lap to perfectly showcase the heart-capturing piece. The Danish Queen oozed elegance as she posed on a cream-coloured sofa inside a gold-lined room at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The stunning image was shared on the Danish Royal Household’s official Instagram with a message: “Her Majesty the Queen has a birthday and is turning 53 on Wednesday.” The portrait, taken by royal photographer Steen Evald, features the royal wearing a sophisticated white blouse with fluted sleeves and a folded collar. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous as her brown hair falls in soft, blow-dried waves, framing her face as she smiles for the camera. Mary’s diamond and ruby engagement ring attracted massive attention. as she sowed off it to end speculation about her relationship with King Frederik following ‘affair’ rumours centred around the King and a Mexican socialite (who categorically denied claims).