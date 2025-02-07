Rallies, special walks held in KP to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Peshawar - Like other parts of the country, to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people on Wednesday on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, special walks, rallies, and indoor programs were organized across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a firm pledge to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

In the provincial metropolis Peshawar, along with civil society organizations, political and religio-political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami’s youth wing, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl), and Markazi Muslim League, district administration and various government institutions separately organized their rallies and gatherings to express their solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The activists of JI, JUI-F, and Markazi Muslim League separately organized their rallies outside Peshawar Press Club. The political workers, along with their party’s flags, were carrying placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favor of the freedom of Kashmiri people and against the Indian paramilitary forces for their atrocities upon the innocent Kashmiri people. They also raised full-throated slogans in favor of Kashmir and against the Modi-led BJP government.

Similarly, a special walk was organized at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day. The walk, led by KMU Registrar Inamullah Khan and Dr. Ijaz Hussain, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, university administration, and heads of various departments.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans such as “Kashmir Will Become Pakistan,” “We Stand with Our Kashmiri Brothers,” and “Self-Determination is the Basic Right of Kashmiri People.” During the walk, attendees expressed their solidarity with the people of Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play its role in granting Kashmiris their legitimate right to self-determination.

During the walk, participants chanted slogans in favor of the Kashmiri people and prayed for their liberation. Various speakers at the event reiterated that Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute but a serious human rights issue that requires immediate intervention from the global community.

The university administration reaffirmed its commitment that KMU will continue to play its role in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue and advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people through such initiatives in the future as well.

SWABI: A march was held in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and the students and other staff were led by Acting Rector Prof. Dr. S.M. Hasan Zaidi and Pro-Rector Administration and Finance Sardar Aminullah Khan.

MARDAN: A special ceremony was held at Pakhtunkhwa House on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Commissioner Mardan Division Nisar Ahmed was the chief guest.

A minute’s silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Dr. Azmat Wazir, DPO Zahoor Afridi, government officers, media representatives, civil society members, and school students. School children presented national songs, anthems, speeches, and tableaux highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiri Muslims.

LANDI KOTAL: A rally led by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Mumtaz and Ex-MPA (minority) Wilson Wazir was organized in the Tehsil compound, attended by councilors, members of the Christian Community, and officials of the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir. Earlier, a Khatm-e-Quran was organized in the tehsil compound mosque, and prayers were offered for the liberation of Kashmir.

MOHMAND: To express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, a peace walk was organized in Mian Mandi Bazaar on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speakers condemned Indian aggression and reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s peaceful freedom struggle.

WANA: The Jamaat-e-Islami South Waziristan chapter held a program at Wana Press Club on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, participants in rallies and events vowed to stand with the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed by holding rallies and ceremonies here on Wednesday.

The main event took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, led by Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman.

A large number of people from the civil society, officials from various departments, local dignitaries and media persons attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, schoolchildren also presented tableaux, highlighting the Kashmir issue, conveying the message of Kashmir’s freedom as well as the right of the oppressed Kashmiri people to self-determination.