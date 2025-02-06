Rally organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur - A rally was organized by the Jamalpur Press Club District Bahawalpur to express solidarity with Pakistan Army and Kashmir. The rally was led by the Patron-in-Chief of the Jamalpur Press Club Qasim Khan Ghazi Khana, Founder and Chairman of the Jamalpur Press Club Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, President of the Jamalpur Press Club Syed Khizr Abbas Gilani.

Addressing the rally Qasim Khan said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people. He stated “The Pakistan Army is our pride. We stand with our army. We salute the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. Inshallah, Kashmir will be liberated soon.”

“The silence of the whole world on the atrocities happening in Kashmir is beyond comprehension. Human rights organizations should take notice. Innocent Muslims are being martyred in Kashmir,” he said. Founder and Chairman Press Club Jamalpur Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari and President Press Club Syed Khizr Abbas Gilani said that the Pakistan Army is our lifeline. The time is not far when Kashmir will be free. Our heart beats with the people of Kashmir. Soon Kashmir will become Pakistan.”

A large number of students and citizens of Jamalpur participated and raised slogans of Long Live Pak Army, Kashmir Banega Pakistan. The rally started from Pasban Model High School Jamalpur and ended at Pulwala Adda.