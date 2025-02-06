Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital celebrates success in clubfoot treatment

Muzaffargarh - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital Muzaffargarh marked a major milestone with a grand event titled “Celebration of Success on Clubfoot”, highlighting the recovery of children born with congenital clubfoot. Since 2017, the hospital has successfully treated 737 patients, giving them the ability to walk confidently and lead normal lives.

The event brought together children, their families, medical experts, and distinguished guests. Notable attendees included Dr. Mohammad Amin Chinoy (Executive Director, Indus Hospital & Health Network), Dr. Irfan Javed (Head of Campus, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital), Dr. Ayesha Saeed (Orthopedic Surgeon, Indus Hospital Karachi), Dr. Hassan Raza Khosa (Head of Orthopedics, RTEH), and Dr. Gohar Nawaz Khan (Orthopedic Consultant). Dr. Gohar Nawaz Khan shared the program’s remarkable achievements, revealing that 40 children recovered in 2021, 30 in 2022, 35 in 2023, and 40 in 2024. He emphasized that these children, once affected by clubfoot, are now living normal lives.

Dr. Mohammad Amin Chinoy praised the “First Step” initiative, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that no child suffers from a lifelong disability due to clubfoot. He stressed the importance of health programs that provide hope and a brighter future for children with disabilities.

Dr. Shahid Qamar Rao, Principal of Nishtar Medical University Multan, lauded the hospital’s extensive services, stating that it not only serves the local community but also patients from remote regions and other provinces. Program Manager Saadia Ahmed expressed gratitude for the initiative’s continued success, stating, “The First Step program is transforming lives every year, ensuring that children with clubfoot can live fulfilling lives.”

One of the program’s standout features is that all clubfoot treatments, including travel expenses, are provided free of charge at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital. This ensures that financial constraints do not hinder any child’s recovery.

The event was filled with joy and hope as healthy children received certificates and gifts. Entertainment activities, including magic shows, delighted the children and their families, making the celebration a truly memorable occasion.