Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rescue 1122 organises rally for Kashmir Day

Rescue 1122 organises rally for Kashmir Day
NEWS WIRE
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) organized a rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal led the rally which was started from GTS Chowk and proceeded through various city roads.A large number of rescuers participated while holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans expressing support for Kashmiri people and chanted against brutality and barbarism of Indian forces in Kashmir valley. Speaking on the occasion, DEO Zafar Iqbal said that Kashmir and Pakistan were inseparable in ideological, social and geographical aspects.He urged Pakistani nation to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiri people. He repeated the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stating that “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir” and said that it was the lifeline of Pakistan. He said that Kashmiri were bearing Indian atrocities for over seven decades and that the sacrifices of their martyrs would not go in vain rather the Kashmiris would eventually witness the dawn of freedom. Emergency Officer Operations Tariq Mehmood, Station Coordinator Fahad Ameen and others were also present on the occasion.

Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan: COAS

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025