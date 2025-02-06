Thursday, February 06, 2025
Rival groups in Kurram submit plans for surrendering arms

February 06, 2025
KOHAT  -  In accordance with the peace agreement reached through a tribal jirga, rival groups in Kurram district have submitted a formal plan to Kohat Commissioner for handing over their weapons to the government and it’s implementation.

According to office of the commissioner, the district administration, police, and law enforcement agencies would facilitate the surrender of weapons. The parties involved would have the right to inspect their deposited weapons at any time. Additionally, they would be allowed to keep licensed firearms for personal protection, with the government issuing legal permits for such weapons.

Speaking on the matter, KP Advisor on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that, under the Kurram Peace Agreement, both parties have provided the government with a plan for disarmament. He stated that the rival groups would surrender heavy weaponry as part of the peace process.

Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan: COAS

Barrister Saif further assured that for personal safety, the government would issue legal firearm licenses to the concerned individuals. He also highlighted that the demolition of bunkers is currently underway and will be completed in full.

Jirga member Munir Bangash emphasized that once the arms are handed over, the government will ensure the safety of all parties. He added that both sides are committed to achieving long-term peace in Kurram.

