Saad’s stunning 66 sets pace at Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf

LAHORE - The Pakistan Junior Amateur Golf Championship, organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation, teed off at the world-class Rumanza Golf Course in Multan. Leading the charge was Saad Habib Malik of DHA, who delivered a stunning six-under-par 66, setting the tone for the championship. Abdul Moiz Khan of Rawalpindi Golf Club followed closely with a blazing four-under-par 68, showcasing his exceptional skill and composure. Three more golfers, also carded impressive under-par rounds, include Mohammed Abdullah Khan of Defence Raya (70, two under par), Laraib ur Rehman of Peshawar (71, one under par), and Irtiza Hussain of Margalla Greens (71, one under par). Among other notable performers, M. Darmal of Multan registered a steady even-par round of 72, while Sharan Ali Khan (Rawalpindi), Shameer Majid (Defence Raya), and Ahmed Murad Ghumman (Rawalpindi) posted a solid 73. Sarim Rafi and M. Haseeb also put up commendable efforts, each carding 75.