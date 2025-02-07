Friday, February 07, 2025
Saif meets Afghan envoy, conveys goodwill messeage from Imran

February 06, 2025
Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, met with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Maulvi Sardar Ahmed Shukib, in Islamabad. Senior politician Muhammad Ali Durani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil also attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Barrister Saif conveyed a special message from PTI founder Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Afghanistan’s leadership.

He stated that Imran Khan had sent a message of goodwill to the people of Afghanistan, expressing good wishes and fraternal sentiments from both Imran Khan and the KP Chief Minister.

The meeting emphasized the importance of promoting friendly, mutually trustworthy, and cooperative relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as strengthening ties between the people of both countries.

Barrister Saif discussed plans to lead a delegation of tribal and political leaders, as well as scholars, to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador expressed reciprocal goodwill towards Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and the delegation. He thanked Barrister Saif, Muhammad Ali Durani, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil for their efforts in strengthening relations between the two countries, noting that their role is commendable. He emphasized that strong relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are in the best interest of the region.

