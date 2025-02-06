The sudden shutdown of USAID and all associated American aid projects worldwide, including those negotiated separately, will have significant fallout across every region. USAID has long been a crucial component of America’s foreign policy, serving as both a delivery mechanism for assistance and a powerful tool of soft power. For decades, U.S. foreign policy has balanced the use of military might—the stick—with economic incentives and aid—the carrot—to maintain influence and secure strategic interests.

With USAID abruptly cut off, numerous long-running projects that had become essential to several countries’ governance and crisis management efforts have come to an immediate halt. This includes critical initiatives in Pakistan, spanning areas such as environmental sustainability, Afghan refugee repatriation, and humanitarian support for vulnerable populations. In the short term, the consequences are clear. Pakistan now faces a funding shortfall amounting to tens of millions of dollars, which will significantly curtail these programmes and adversely impact the individuals who rely on them. However, in the long run, this moment of reckoning may serve as a necessary push toward self-sufficiency. Dependence on foreign aid—an often unreliable and inconsistent source of funding—has fostered inefficiency and waste, making it an unstable foundation for essential national programmes.

Ultimately, Pakistan must recognise that relying on the largesse of any foreign power to sustain crucial domestic functions is a risky strategy. Aid can be withdrawn at any time, regardless of prior commitments, and it always comes with political strings—some of which Pakistan may be unwilling or unable to accept. Moving forward, our priority should be the establishment of independently funded aid and development programmes, designed for long-term sustainability and the enduring benefit of Pakistan.