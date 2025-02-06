Senior leaders of PPP meet Governor

LAHORE - Senior leaders and workers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Gujranwala division met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor’s House on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that if PPP would come into power in Punjab then it would start equal development projects in all districts of the province. It was his first priority to strengthen PPP in Punjab, he said and added that doors of Governor House were open for leaders belonging to other parties as well. He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty and support of the people, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become next Prime Minister in general elections. He said that he would soon visit Gujranwala and meet party leaders and workers and convey message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to them. Meanwhile, provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Sher Ali Gorchani, in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, stated that Pakistan will always stand with the Kashmiri people. The sacrifices of Kashmiris will be written in golden letters in history, and their right to self-determination will continue to be highlighted on every platform. He emphasized that Kashmir was not just a territorial dispute but a humanitarian crisis that needs an urgent resolution. He urged the international community to take notice of the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people and play its role in securing their rights. Reaffirming his commitment, the minister stated that the darkness of oppression will end, and soon, the sun of freedom will rise in Kashmir. He reiterated that Kashmir is the lifeline of Pakistan, and the nation will never abandon it.