Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz acquitted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, were acquitted on Thursday in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar of the Lahore Accountability Court dismissed the charges against them, citing a lack of evidence.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference on February 18, 2019, accusing the two of misusing PKR 210 million from the national treasury to build a drain for Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The court reserved its decision on February 3, while a key prosecution witness, Zulfiqar Ali, retracted his statement on January 28, which contributed to their acquittal.

The NAB originally filed the reference in 2018, alleging that as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif directed the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily for the benefit of his sons' sugar mill, causing a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer.