Thursday, February 06, 2025
Sindh declares holiday for educational institutions on Shab-e-Barat

7:46 PM | February 06, 2025
The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all public and private educational institutions on Shab-e-Barat.

According to an official notification, schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday, February 14, to accommodate those observing the occasion with night-long worship.

Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th night of Shaban, is a significant religious event marked by prayers, charity, and fasting.

Many Muslims also visit the graves of their loved ones to pay respects and seek forgiveness for the departed.

