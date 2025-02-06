Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office

Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office
NEWS WIRE
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul- Hassan Lanjar on Wednesday visited the Sukkur DIG office to review the law and order situation in Sukkur and its surrounding areas including Kacha area. He assured support for those wanting to leave a life of crime and promised to present them in court to facilitate a peaceful life. Minister Lanjar directed SSPs to ensure highway patrols and presence at night. He also met with officers and personnel, boosting their morale.

Lanjar emphasized that no innocent person should be implicated in cases. He instructed officials to resist pressure from complainants trying to wrongly implicate others.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the Priya Kumari case and issued further instructions.

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sukkur DIG, and relevant SSPs accompanied Minister Lanjar.

Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan: COAS

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025