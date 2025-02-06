Struggle for Kashmir freedom not just regional dispute but human rights issue: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Human Rights, Mushaal Malik, has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the terrorism of the RSS are being exposed at the international level. She declared that India is a terrorist state that has usurped the rights of Kashmiris. Mushaal Malik emphasized that the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is not just a regional dispute but a human rights issue that the international community must take seriously.

She was addressing a special ceremony organized by Pakistan Cultural Forum at Idara Farogh-e-Urdu on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day as the chief guest. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, was also present as a special guest. Other distinguished guests included Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum, Zafar Bakhtawari, Head of Idara Farogh-e-Urdu, Professor Dr. Mazhar Saleem, Mushaal Malik’s daughter Razia Sultana, her sister Subheen Malik, and many others.

During her speech, Mushaal Malik accused India of promoting extremism and terrorism globally. She emotionally shared, “my mother was martyred,” and recalled the words of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had said that Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir. She also highlighted the unjust trial of her husband, Yasin Malik, stating, when he was sentenced to death, the judge asked him what he wanted, and he responded, “I will not beg for life,” knowing well that he would be sentenced to death.

Mushaal Malik reaffirmed her commitment to the ongoing freedom struggle, stating, “we will not betray the blood of our martyrs. Our youth must use social media as a powerful tool to expose Indian oppression.” Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue for strong and lasting peace in the region. He stated, “the Kashmir dispute must be resolved according to UN resolutions. We, too, have endured years of occupation, and we understand how precious freedom is.”

Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of Pakistan Cultural Forum, paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto and Qazi Hussain Ahmed for initiating Kashmir Solidarity Day. However, he suggested, instead of declaring a public holiday, awareness events should be held in all educational and other institutions to make the world hear our collective voice. He stressed that Pakistan’s political and social forces must unite on a common platform to highlight this issue on every global forum.

Professor Mazhar Saleem stated that Indian atrocities should not only be addressed on political and diplomatic levels but also on global economic forums. He added, it is our collective responsibility to consider the Kashmiri struggle as our own and raise their voice at every possible level. Before presenting his poetry on Kashmir, renowned poet Thamar Raza said, every year on February 5, we send a strong message to the world that Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and we will never leave it at the mercy of Indian atrocities. Our struggle should not remain limited to words but must translate into real actions.

Yusuf Rajput criticized the double standards of the UN and the global community, stating, if they advocate for human rights in other regions, why do they remain silent about the ongoing genocide in Kashmir? He urged diplomatic, social, and economic efforts to strengthen support for Kashmiri people. Waheed Cheema concluded with a hopeful note, saying, we all pray for the day when the people of Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation and will decide their own fate. InshaAllah, that day is not far away.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the souls of Mushaal Malik’s mother, Rehana Malik, and Prince Karim Aga Khan.

