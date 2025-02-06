Swedish police say school killing spree gunman likely shot himself

ÖREBRO, SWEDEN - Swedish police indicated Wednesday that a gunman who slaughtered 10 people at an adult education centre shot himself as the country mourned its worst mass killing.

Candles were lit and flowers were laid out in front of the cordoned off Campus Risbergska -- a school for young adults in Orebro -- as people passed by to pay their respect to the victims.

King Carl XVI Gustaf was to visit the town, the royal court announced as the country struggled to understand events. Police did not immediately give details on the gunman or his motive. But they confirmed that 11 people, “including the killer”, had died in Tuesday’s shooting spree in the town west of Stockholm.

Asked about reports that the gunman turned his gun on himself, Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters that “there is a lot to indicate that”. Forest told a press conference the suspect was dead when police reached him. Police were working to establish the reason for the killing spree and had not seen an indication of an “ideological motive,” he added. The suspect was not previously known to police.

“I can’t say more about the suspected perpetrator, other than that he was obviously motivated and had access to firearms,” Lars Wiren, area police chief, told News Wire Service.

“When the first police officers entered the building shots were fired, likely at the police, but no one of our staff is injured,” Wiren added.

Police said not all the victims had been fully identified and have not disclosed any information about them, even whether they were students or teachers at the school.

They encouraged witnesses to contact them and to share videos of the shooting.

Health authorities said six people were being treated at Orebro’s university hospital.

Three women and two men had undergone surgery for gunshot wounds and were in a “stable but serious” condition.