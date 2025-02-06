Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu

Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu
Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Turkiye’s Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday expressed his country’s unwavering support to the resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace. “We reaffirm our unwavering support to resolution of Kashmir issue on the basis of justice,” he said in his message on ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. He called for resolution of the Kashmir issue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and in line with the aspiration of Kashmiri people. The Turkish ambassador stressed that resolution of Kashmir issue was key to stability and peace of the region.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025