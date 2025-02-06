Three-member PTI team to conduct hearing of party discipline ‘violators’

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a three-member committee to conduct the hearing of those parliamentarians who allegedly violated the party discipline during the passage of the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment. With the approval of the chairman and the secretary general, the senior leaders are being notified to conduct the hearing of those parliamentarians who were issued show cause notices for violating party directions, according to a notification issued by the Additional Secretary General PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

The members of the committee include former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi and ex-ambassador Sardar Azhar Tariq. The notification said the committee could decide in absentia in case the person concerned did not attend the hearing on the due date.

In October last year, the PTI had issued show cause notices to its four MNAs and two senators for allegedly crossing the floor during the passage of the 26th Amendment. The party alleged that these lawmakers had mysteriously gone missing during the passage of the Amendment while violating the directions not to leave their designated locations and remain in contact with the senior leadership, raising serious concerns that they had changed their loyalty.

The PTI had issued show cause notices to MNAs Zain Qureshi, Aslam Ghuman, Miqdad Ali Khan and Riyaz Fatiana. The senators who were issued notices included Dr Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem Rahman.