Trump’s declaration US will take over Gaza sparks global condemnation

WASHINGTON/ CAIRO/ BRUSSELS - US President Donald Trump has declared his desire for the United States to “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, again stunning a global audience hours after doing so with his call for permanently relocating the coastal enclave’s entire population.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it,” Trump said in prepared remarks at the start of a joint press conference with visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the two leaders met in the Oval Office.

There had been speculation that Trump would use his Tuesday meeting with Netanyahu to urge him to commit to carrying out the second phase of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. The prime minister is under pressure from his far-right coalition partners to resume fighting at the conclusion of the first phase next month.

Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over war-ruined Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere has shattered U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drawing global condemnation.

The shock move from Trump, a longtime New York property developer, drew rebukes from international powers including Russia, China and Germany, which said it would bring “new suffering and new hatred”. Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright.

The Gaza Strip “belongs to the Palestinians”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump suggested that the United States should take over the war-ravaged territory.

“The civilian population of Gaza must not be expelled and Gaza must not be permanently occupied or repopulated,” Baerbock said in a statement.

The forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip would be “unacceptable and contrary to international law”, Baerbock said. “It would also lead to new suffering and new hatred,” she said.

It is clear that Gaza -- like the West Bank and east Jerusalem -- belongs to the Palestinians.

“They form the basis for a future Palestinian state” and a two-state solution remained the “only” option for peace, Baerbock said.

Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by US President Donald Trump to “take over” and “own” Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of Middle East violence.

Hamas said that the proposal “aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip” was “aggressive to our people and cause, won’t serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire”.

“Our Palestinian people... will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our state with Jerusalem as its capital,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou, characterised Trump’s plan as a “racist stance”, aligned “with the Israeli extreme right’s position”.

The head of the UN refugee agency voiced consternation Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, told AFP in an interview in Brussels it was not “clear” what the idea entailed, which made it difficult to comment on such a “sensitive issue”.

“It’s something very surprising, but we have to see what it means in concrete terms,” Grandi said.

Trump made his announcement to audible gasps on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas “strongly rejected” Wednesday his US counterpart Donald Trump’s proposal to “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip.

“President Mahmud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership expressed their strong rejection of calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians outside their homeland,” Abbas’s office said in a statement, adding that “legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable”.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday said that Palestinians should be able to “live and prosper in their homelands”, hitting back at US President Donald Trump’s proposal to take over the Gaza Strip.

Trump made his announcement that included a proposal to resettle Palestinians in other countries to audible gasps during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.

Lammy spoke at a conference in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, which he visited in a show of support for the country’s battle against Russia.

“We must see Palestinians able to live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza, in the West Bank. That is what we want to get to,” he said.