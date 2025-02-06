Two killed, one critically injured in Karachi road accident

In a tragic incident in Karachi, a father and son were killed, and the mother critically injured, when a speeding dumper collided with their motorcycle in Malir. The accident occurred near Malir Halt, where the dumper ran over the victims, leaving two dead and one severely wounded.

The deceased were identified as Saleem, a security guard, and his 13-year-old son Afan. The injured woman, Rubina, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to rescue officials, the dumper driver fled the scene after the crash.

The family, residents of Hijrat Colony, was returning from Khuda Ki Basti when the tragedy struck. Saleem, who worked as a security guard for a private company, was a father to six children from two wives. His son, Afan, was a second-grade student.

The grieving relatives expressed their sorrow but stated they did not wish to pursue legal action. "We are poor people," one relative said.

This incident highlights the ongoing safety concerns on Karachi’s roads, where the movement of heavy traffic, especially dumpers, has been linked to numerous accidents. Last year, Karachi’s Police Chief Javed Alam Odho announced a restriction on dumper movement between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to prevent such tragedies. However, the city continues to face a high number of accidents, with over 900 reported this year, many of them fatal.