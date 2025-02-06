Two police officers killed, six injured in militant attack on Karak checkpost

At least two police officers were killed and six others injured when armed militants launched a gun assault on a police checkpost in Karak during the early hours of Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The assailants, equipped with heavy weaponry, opened fire on the police station in Bahadurkhel, resulting in the deaths of driver Naqeeb and Adnan. Four of the injured personnel were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, while two critically wounded officers were moved to Peshawar for advanced medical treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Karak told Geo News that the attackers fled after police forces retaliated. A heavy police contingent reached the scene soon after, securing the area and launching a search operation to track down the perpetrators.

In the aftermath of the attack, security has been heightened across the region to prevent further incidents.

Surge in militant attacks

The attack comes amid a rise in militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Just days earlier, a policeman was shot dead by extremists in Khyber district during an anti-polio campaign. On February 3, an inoculation team was ambushed in Bakarabad on the first day of the vaccination drive, underscoring the persistent threat posed by militant groups.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), remains the most active militant organization in the region. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the need to eliminate the "Fitna al-Khawarij," referring to the TTP, which has been responsible for numerous attacks on security forces and civilians.

National security response

During a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP) on January 3, PM Shehbaz called on federal and provincial authorities to formulate a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy. He highlighted the presence of infiltrators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised security forces for their response to recent cross-border terrorist incidents.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. According to the Centre for Research and Security Studies, over 1,600 people were killed in attacks in 2023, making it the deadliest year in nearly a decade.

Islamabad has accused the Afghan Taliban government of failing to curb militant activities on its soil, a claim Kabul denies. The security situation between the two nations remains tense, with incidents such as the November bombing in Balochistan—where seven people, including five children, were killed—highlighting ongoing threats.

Authorities continue their investigation into the Karak attack as counterterrorism efforts intensify to stabilize the region.