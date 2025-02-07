Vocational centre for women set up in Lachi

KOHAT - A Vocational Training Center (VTC) exclusively for women has been established in Lachi Tehsil under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).

The center provides specialized training in sewing, beauty, and computer skills, according to a press release issued here. A total of 260 women will be trained at the center within a year.

The women will be divided into four batches, each with 65 trainees, focusing on developing skills in dress designing, beauty and skin care, and computer skills. The project, worth Rs 6.6 million, will run for one year.

This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women economically, providing them with the necessary skills to generate income and improve their livelihoods.

The center’s training programs are designed to meet the needs of women in the region, equipping them with marketable skills to enhance their economic prospects.