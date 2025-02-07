Friday, February 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Vocational centre for women set up in Lachi

Monitoring Report
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -  A Vocational Training Center (VTC) exclusively for women has been established in Lachi Tehsil under the Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).  

The center provides specialized training in sewing, beauty, and computer skills, according to a press release issued here. A total of 260 women will be trained at the center within a year.  

The women will be divided into four batches, each with 65 trainees, focusing on developing skills in dress designing, beauty and skin care, and computer skills. The project, worth Rs 6.6 million, will run for one year.  

This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women economically, providing them with the necessary skills to generate income and improve their livelihoods.  

The center’s training programs are designed to meet the needs of women in the region, equipping them with marketable skills to enhance their economic prospects.

Two killed, one injured as dumper hits bike in Malir

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1738824759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025