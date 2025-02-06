Thursday, February 06, 2025
Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Our Staff Reporter
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised a Kashmir Solidarity Day walk here, led by Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram. The walk, which began at the Unique School 111-A campus and concluded at the Unique Head Office 106-A, echoed with slogans of “Kashmir Banega Pakistan,” expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. During his speech, Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said that Kashmir is the “jugular vein of Pakistan”. He reiterated the group’s demand for a swift resolution to the Kashmir issue, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He further affirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and that the struggle will persist until the issue is resolved. Prof. Khurram also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Kashmiri mothers and sisters, highlighting their unwavering determination in the pursuit of freedom. The event was attended by Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, and a large number of students and faculty members from the Unique Group.

The Punjab government released special national song ‘Hum Ko Kashmir Say Payar Hai’ on Kashmir Solidarity Day. According to official sources here on Wednesday  singers of the song are Natasha Baig, Ghulam Ali Khan, Shah Zaib Ali and Azhar Ali Abro. Rubab Nawaz Nawazish Nasri and Ali Imran had also contributed to make the song a masterpiece. Song was written by Ahmad Nawaz. This song expressed solidarity by entire artist community of the country with Kashmiri people who were facing worst human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Our Staff Reporter

