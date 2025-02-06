Water Crisis in Islamabad

Islamabad, once known for its lush greenery and clean air, is now facing a severe water crisis. Contaminated drinking water poses a significant health threat to residents.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), 41% of bore water, 27% of filtered water, and 33% of supply water samples in Islamabad fail to meet safety standards. A report further reveals that all 36 water filtration plants in the city are unfit for consumption. Polluted water contributes to diseases such as hepatitis, typhoid, diarrhoea, and gastric illnesses. In 2024 alone, Islamabad recorded 158 suspected typhoid cases, a rise in hepatitis A and E infections, and nearly 4,000 cases of dengue fever.

The Islamabad water crisis is a reflection of broader national challenges. To address this issue, the government must improve water infrastructure and prioritise water conservation. Urgent action is needed to safeguard public health.

NOORSABA JAHANDAD,

Jamak Kech.