Thursday, February 06, 2025
World Radio Day – 13 February

February 06, 2025
Every year, 13 February is observed as World Radio Day to highlight the importance of radio in our daily lives. Even in this modern era, millions of people—especially those in rural areas deprived of advanced technology—still rely on radio for information and news.

Pakistan has several cities with established radio stations, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Quetta, among others. Radio broadcasts provide valuable content, including news, current affairs, and educational programmes, keeping people well-informed. Despite technological advancements, radio remains a powerful and widely accessible medium. On this special day, we should acknowledge and celebrate the role of radio in connecting people and spreading information across the world.

ZAREEF AHMED,

Tump.

