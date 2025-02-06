Yahya and Parkha excel at 4th Ayesha Hamid Golf Event

LAHORE - The 4th Ayesha Hamid Golf Event was successfully held at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, celebrating the legacy of Ayesha Hamid, a distinguished educationist whose institution has nurtured young golfers, including national-level players Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz, and Minaa Zainab. The tournament, hosted in her honor, featured an engaging nine-hole competition for both men and women, with her son Rehman Hamid backing the event and Minaa Zainab overseeing the proceedings as Tournament Director. As expected, Parkha Ijaz displayed her mastery, clinching the ladies’ gross title with a flawless par round of 35. Her sister, Rimsha Ijaz, put up a strong challenge but settled for the runner-up position, while Ana James Gill secured third place. In the ladies’ net category, Minaa Zainab emerged victorious with an impressive net score of 30, followed by Zeb un Nisa and Shahnaz Moeen, who finished second and third, respectively. Among the men’s competitors, young Yahya Ahsan stole the spotlight, claiming the men’s gross title with a score of 38. Tahir Nawazish and Ahsan Ghias finished second and third in the category. Meanwhile, Mian Anwar Sadiq won the men’s net division, with Sardar Aqil Omer and Khawaja Adeel Aslam securing second and third spots. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where Shaukat Javed (Convener Golf), Ayesha Hamid, and Rehman Hamid presented awards to the top performers, in the presence of Dr. Asma Shami and participating golfers.