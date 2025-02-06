Zacky Farms/Din Polo qualify for final despite defeat in Junior Polo

LAHORE - CTI Shipping edged Zacky Farms/Din Polo with a 7-6 victory. However, Zacky Farms/Din Polo secured a place in the main final based on a superior goal average in the 4th Junior Polo Championship, sponsored by TCL and organized by Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds. The thrilling match at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground was attended by families with children and former polo players. Club Secretary Maj (Retd) Babar Mehboob Awan, TCL’s Muhammad Owais, and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion. In a nail-biting contest, CTI Shipping clinched victory in the final moments of the match. Mustafa Fahd led the charge for CTI Shipping, scoring an impressive five goals, while Syed Ayaan Salman added two. For Zacky Farms/Din Polo, Zackaria Daud Ali Khan netted three goals, with Ibrahim Muzammil contributing two.With a superior goal difference, Zacky Farms/Din Polo advanced to the main final, while CTI Shipping qualified for the subsidiary final.