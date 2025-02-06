Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC 2.0 development

Beijing: President Asif Ali Zardari being welcomed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.–Wire photo

BEIJING - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping here wherein two sides discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, and the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges.

In the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People during the five-day official visit of President Zardari to China, two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges.

They highlighted the vital role of CPEC 2.0 in promoting regional connectivity, shared benefits and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

Both sides also underlined the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges for strengthening the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, both leaders also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interest.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underlined the unique, time-tested and special relationship between the two countries. He also commended China’s exemplary development, progress and prosperity, calling it a manifestation of the vision of the Chinese leadership and the dynamism of the Chinese people.

President Zardari also paid rich tribute to President Xi Jinping for China’s profound contributions to global development under the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining model of the BRI’s visionary concept of win-win cooperation.

President Zardari extended the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, emphasizing that the people and government of Pakistan hold him in high esteem as a visionary leader and as a special friend of Pakistan.

The meeting was followed by an MoU signing ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of science & technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari was warmly welcomed by President Xi and presented with the guard of honour upon his arrival. A group of children also extended a warm welcome and offered a heartfelt reception to the President.

After the ceremony, President Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari and his accompanying delegation.