Thursday, February 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC 2.0 development

Pakistan, China ink several MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation

Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC 2.0 development
NEWS WIRE
February 06, 2025
Newspaper, International, Top Stories

Beijing: President Asif Ali Zardari being welcomed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival  at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.–Wire photo

BEIJING  -  President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping here wherein two sides discussed the positive trajectory of the bilateral relationship, high-quality development of CPEC 2.0, and the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges.

In the meeting held at the Great Hall of the People during the five-day official visit of President Zardari to China,  two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of common interest, and opportunities to even further expand the scope of bilateral partnership, especially through continued high-level exchanges. 

Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan: COAS

They highlighted the vital role of CPEC 2.0 in promoting regional connectivity, shared benefits and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

Both sides also underlined the significance of people-to-people linkages and cultural exchanges for strengthening the China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Underlining the enduring friendship between the two countries, both leaders also reaffirmed support for each other on the issues of core interest.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underlined the unique, time-tested and special relationship between the two countries. He also commended China’s exemplary development, progress and prosperity, calling it a manifestation of the vision of the Chinese leadership and the dynamism of the Chinese people.

Trump’s declaration US will take over Gaza sparks global condemnation

President Zardari also paid rich tribute to President Xi Jinping for China’s profound contributions to global development under the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining model of the BRI’s visionary concept of win-win cooperation.

President Zardari extended the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan, emphasizing that the people and government of Pakistan hold him in high esteem as a visionary leader and as a special friend of Pakistan.

The meeting was followed by an MoU signing ceremony where the two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of science & technology, media, clean energy and socio-economic development, among others.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari was warmly welcomed by President Xi and presented with the guard of honour upon his arrival. A group of children also extended a warm welcome and offered a heartfelt reception to the President.

Prince Aga Khan, Imam of Ismaili community, dies aged 88

After the ceremony, President Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari and his accompanying delegation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1738737578.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025