Yet another instance of honour killing flooded the media when Babar Ali Sial, a resident of Jhang, murdered his 12-year-old daughter Sania and dumped her into an abandoned well. It took Rescue 1122 divers and the police three days to recover her body, send it for autopsy and launch an investigation against the father. If there is anything to be taken away from this, it is that gender-based violence has become somewhat of a chronic problem for Pakistan. Neither the law, enforcement agencies nor the judiciary has proved to be effective enough to offer protection to women.

Sania’s murder is unfortunately not one of a kind in Pakistan; at least one-fifth of the world’s honour killings are committed in our country according to the United Nations Human Rights Commission Pakistan. The real number may be much higher if we account for the fact that the majority of such instances of violence against women go unreported. On top of this, the country reported 1301 cases of sexual violence in 2022, and 3649 women became subjects to domestic violence. What is most astounding in all of this is that only four percent of all cases went to trials which supported a 0.2 percent conviction rate according to research.

These statistics are evidence of the fact that we have failed millions of women across the country who have a right to a safe, long and oppression-free life. Our society has failed to evolve and is in fact falling back into a regressive pattern of abuse and violence. For those who speak out against this norm and vow to take action against aggressors, the law has proved to be unhelpful. We have all the provisions needed to counter gender-based violence through recent amendments and bills but if they are not going to be enforced, they are only words on a piece of paper.

Outside of implementation, there is much to be desired from law enforcement as well. More often than not, the lack of reporting can be attributed to refusals to take a statement, incompetent investigations and the inability to take the matter with the seriousness and urgency that is required. Even if there are some cases that are diligently dealt with, courts fail victims through perpetual delays in hearings, extremely low conviction rates and lax punishments. Clearly, the problem is systemic just as much as it is social. Only when this broken system is fixed will we see an improvement in the status of women in Pakistan.